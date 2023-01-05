ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

no name user 8
3d ago

Where in Brick? Description of suspect? When? Need more info if you want people to stay vigilant and help out

Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Crosswalk On Jersey Shore

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Freehold Township, authorities said. The man was visiting from Guyana, Freehold police said. Police responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Hatzolah Central Jersey, LPD to Utilize Unused Fire House Bays

Hatzolah of Central Jersey and the Lakewood Police Department will soon make use of vacant fire house bays, TLS has learned. During the fire commissioners meeting this evening, the board voted to allow the use of the bays located at James and Rt. 9, as they were sitting empty when the fire company was reassigned.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Police Investigating Stabbing Near Bike Trail Entrance

Brick police said late Thursday night that officers were investigating a stabbing that took place on the entrance to a township bike trail. In the short statement, police said the incident occurred in the Cherry Quay Road bike trail entrance. The entrance is located at about the midway point on Cherry Quay, south of Drum Point Road. There was no information provided as to the time the incident occurred or a description of the suspect, nor were there any details on how the scenario unfolded.
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Bike Trail Stabbing In Brick

A 35-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically hurt near a bike trail in Ocean County, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, police charged Harry Bray Jr. with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said. On Jan. 5, at approximately...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ

A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

