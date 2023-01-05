Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
'Definitely Disappointing': Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Sounds Off on Missing Playoffs
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has revealed his disappointment over the missed chance to secure a playoff berth after a poor end to the season.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
CeeDee Lamb Reveals Who Cowboys 'Must Convince' in Playoffs
“Them damn things stress me out,” CeeDee Lamb says of the Cowboys' multi-layered playoff picture. “I’m going to be honest I don’t pay too much (attention) about the scenarios."
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons the Cowboys should stay on their toes against the Commanders on Sunday
I have yet to find a single prediction for this Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders that doesn't have Dallas coming out on top by at least seven points. Many are forecasting a victory margin of 10 points or more. For the sports world, a Cowboys win on Sunday seems to pretty much be a given. The Commanders have a long list of players ruled out, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and several more listed as questionable after being DNP all week. They'll be starting a quarterback that has yet to take a snap in an NFL regular season game. He'll be protected by a patchwork O-line. And to cap it all off, the Commanders have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and they're on a three game losing streak.
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys
Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Yardbarker
The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team
Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team. Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed... The post Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Sign Veteran Defensive Back for Playoff Push
The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about trying to upgrade their offense with veteran additions as they attempt to make their first run to the Super Bowl since 1995. Now, Jerry Jones has bolstered his defense with an experienced signee, as well. The Cowboys signed 10th-year cornerback Xavier ...
Falcons' Rich McKay to remain CEO; Greg Beadles named president
Rich McKay, who has been president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons since 2011, is handing off business operations to new team president Greg Beadles. McKay will remain CEO and oversee football operations.
