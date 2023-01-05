ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker

NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs

By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43

Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Reasons the Cowboys should stay on their toes against the Commanders on Sunday

I have yet to find a single prediction for this Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders that doesn't have Dallas coming out on top by at least seven points. Many are forecasting a victory margin of 10 points or more. For the sports world, a Cowboys win on Sunday seems to pretty much be a given. The Commanders have a long list of players ruled out, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and several more listed as questionable after being DNP all week. They'll be starting a quarterback that has yet to take a snap in an NFL regular season game. He'll be protected by a patchwork O-line. And to cap it all off, the Commanders have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and they're on a three game losing streak.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys

Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The one thing missing on the Eagles offense

Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Yardbarker

NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker

The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team

Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team. Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed... The post Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO

