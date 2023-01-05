Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Alice in Borderland has been at the top of Hypebae’s watchlist over the past few weeks ever since Netflix released the second season of the anticipated Japanese show which originally premiered in 2020. After eight nail-biting episodes, we can’t help but wonder if there will be a Season 3 and if there is, all the things we need to know about the release.
Yash Raj Films has released a trailer for much anticipated Bollywood film “Pathaan,” starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padikone and John Abraham. After a dismal 2022 where flops far outnumbered hits among Hindi-language films, and which ended with the box office failure of Ranveer Singh’s “Cirkus” on which Bollywood analysts were resting their revival hopes, “Pathaan” is the first flag bearer for the beleaguered industry for 2023. “Pathaan” is also the comeback film for Khan, known as one of the great romantic stars of Bollywood. Some of his last few films have underperformed at the box office and his...
M3GAN just hit the big screen, but it’s been reported there’s already a sequel in development. According to Deadline, “there are already plans for a sequel,” which is expected to be “gorier” as well as an “unrated version.”. “No shade to Universal, love...
Olivia Rodrigo is teasing new music. The musician took to social media to share a clip of herself jamming out to what appears to be a song in the making. “Working on so many new songs,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. “I’m excited to show you! Thank you for everything.”
Lizzo is known for sharing her thoughts on social media, and in one of her latest tweets, she went off about her concerns regarding cancel culture. “This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart … cancel culture is appropriation,” she wrote. “There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this and focus our outrage on the real problems.”
Bad Bunny is making changes on social media. After receiving backlash online for throwing a fan’s phone into the water when approached on the streets of Dominican Republic, he’s made his Instagram private, deleted his tweet defending himself and changed his Twitter bio to a cryptic message. Bad...
We know that the classic ponytail in many forms and variations will always be Ariana Grande‘s go-to hairstyle. But, when there’s a chance for us to see her sporting a different look, we’ll stan to the fullest extent — which is precisely what was done when we peeped her with a chic beehived shoulder-length fringe.
