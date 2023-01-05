Read full article on original website
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $137.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,010,000 to 307,110,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 1.8%, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 2.3%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 3.34% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.10% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 6.79% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMD make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
HYG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) where we have detected an approximate $385.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 223,200,000 to 228,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
Phillips 66 PSX entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP DCP, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: XLU, SO, D, AEP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLU) where we have detected an approximate $166.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.0% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,470,000 to 233,820,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in trading today Southern Company (Symbol: SO) is up about 0.1%, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) is up about 0.1%, and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) is higher by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLU Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Frontline Terminates Merger Agreement With Euronav
(RTTNews) - Frontline plc. (FRO), an oil tanker shipping firm, said it has terminated merger agreement with Euronav, a Belgian oil transporter by sea. As a result, Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding Euronav shares. Frontline will also no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels.
Here's Why 3M Stock Is A Better Pick Over Its Sector Peer
We think 3M stock (NYSE: MMM) is currently a better pick than Emerson Electric stock (NYSE: EMR), given its comparatively lower valuation of 2.0x trailing revenues vs. 2.9x for Emerson. We believe this valuation gap will narrow in favor of 3M, given that both companies have seen similar revenue growth, are equally profitable, and offer identical risk.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Targa (TRGP) to Purchase Grand Prix Pipeline Stake for $1B
Targa Resources TRGP is set to buy Blackstone Energy Partners’ 25% stake in the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline. The North American energy infrastructure company will shell out $1.05 billion in cash for the transaction, a portion of which will come from its recent note offerings. Upon completion of the deal — expected sometime in the first quarter — TRGP will have full ownership of the Permian Basin conduit.
JNK: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) where we have detected an approximate $166.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 103,270,000 to 105,070,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JNK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Avangrid (AGR) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $43.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
TQQQ, XDQQ: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro QQQ, where 12,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TQQQ, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 1.8%, and Apple is up by about 2.4%.
