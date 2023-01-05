Read full article on original website
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Woman Floods Store Bathroom, Gets Caught With Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a store located in the 230 block of Blaine Street. The 911 caller wished to report that there were two females that were trespassing on store property and refusing to leave.
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim
A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
Missoula City and County Now Own the U.S. Federal Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Friday that the city and county of Missoula are officially the new owners of the former federal building on East Broadway at no cost to city or county taxpayers. KGVO News spoke to Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess on Friday afternoon about...
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location
When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule
It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Missoula’s John Lott Testifies Before U.S. House on Gun Violence
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Dr. John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center based in Missoula, recently testified before the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on gun control, in which he referred to his vast research about gun violence in the U.S. Dr. Lott was only allotted five minutes...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Missoula Airport Saved $2.6 Million In 1st Phase of Terminal Project
At a time when prices continue to skyrocket, Missoula Montana Airport actually found a way to save well over $2 million on the new airport terminal project that was completed last year. Airport managers say the savings came from fortunate timing and a lot of "value engineering for the new...
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’
My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
Cardiologist on How to Avoid Holiday Heart Attacks and Strokes
Dr. Matt Weiss, Cardiologist at Missoula’s Community Medical Center advises people to be aware of their heart health during the holidays, especially with the stress of the season and the rapidly changing temperatures over the past week. Watch for signs of heart attack or stroke. “It's an important time...
Missoula Downtown has Robust Growth, 32 Businesses Opened in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Downtown Missoula had a very good year in 2022, even though 2021 fared a little better, according to the Downtown Missoula Partnership. KGVO News spoke to Executive Director Linda McCarthy on Wednesday for a look back at 2022’s growth. Over 30 New Businesses Opened...
