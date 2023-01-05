ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?

Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim

A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule

It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
MISSOULA, MT
Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula’s John Lott Testifies Before U.S. House on Gun Violence

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Dr. John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center based in Missoula, recently testified before the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on gun control, in which he referred to his vast research about gun violence in the U.S. Dr. Lott was only allotted five minutes...
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’

My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
MISSOULA, MT
Cardiologist on How to Avoid Holiday Heart Attacks and Strokes

Dr. Matt Weiss, Cardiologist at Missoula’s Community Medical Center advises people to be aware of their heart health during the holidays, especially with the stress of the season and the rapidly changing temperatures over the past week. Watch for signs of heart attack or stroke. “It's an important time...
