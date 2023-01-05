ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

newportdispatch.com

Burglar arrested after Hillsborough County break-in

NEW IPSWICH — A 48-year-old man was arrested in New Ipswich, New Hampshire on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a burglary and theft at the New Ipswich Market at Turnpike Road at around 5:00 a.m. Employees reported that they arrived at the store to find that someone smashed out...
NEW IPSWICH, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Gilmanton Woman Charged With Criminal Defamation

A 26-year-old Gilmanton woman is charged with criminal defamation following her arrest on Friday. Police say Megan Murphy submitted an online letter in late November purportedly written by Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright. The Laconia Daily Sun reported the letter posted on the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website criticizing the group for not supporting Wright’s reelection campaign. Wright has denounced the letter calling it uncalled for.
GILMANTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester man wanted by police

MANCHESTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was involved in a local incident regarding the birth of a baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. George Theberge, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is now wanted in connection with the incident. Therberge is...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester man arrested for assault twice in one day

MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested twice on the same day in Manchester, New Hampshire. On January 7, authorities were notified of an assault on Concord Street at around 11:15 a.m. Police say that two men had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of...
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Former Portsmouth Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

A former Portsmouth resident was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Robert Corson sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover state trooper in 2021. Federal agents also seized a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from a storage unit Corson rented in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston

What we know about the fatal police shooting of N.H. teen Mischa Fay

Officers were called to the 17-year-old's home several times last year for mental health aid, records show. Officers with the Gilford Police Department were no strangers to the home on Varney Point Road, located in central New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. Authorities had received seven emergency calls from the Gilford...
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police seek man in connection with baby left in Manchester woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are looking for a man who they said is connected to the Dec. 26 birth of a baby who was left in the woods of Manchester. Police said George Theberge, 45, was with Alexandra Eckersley when she gave birth. Investigators said the baby was left in 15-degree temperatures in a tent for more than an hour.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
NASHUA, NH
bpdnews.com

17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester

At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers

A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
METHUEN, MA
newportdispatch.com

Portsmouth, New Hampshire man gets 84 months for drug trafficking

CONCORD — Robert Corson, 34, formerly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. In April and May of 2021, Corson sold quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover New Hampshire State Police Trooper and a cooperating individual. In July 2021,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

