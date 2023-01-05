ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

ctbites.com

Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport

“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Three Kings Visit Casa Otoñal

Toys were abundant this Saturday at the annual Three Kings Day celebration held at Casa Otoñal Community Center on Sylvan Avenue. This was the second time the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven, Casa Otoñal Inc., New Haven Hispanic Firefighters Association, and The Ricardo Torres Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund came together to host a citywide Three Kings Day event, handing out free toys to families throughout New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT

You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria

OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: CT native pens book about the Hartford Whalers

(WTNH) – They may be gone, but they aren’t forgotten. The Hartford Whalers skated out of Connecticut in 1997, yet Whalers gear is still selling like hotcakes. Connecticut native and Whalers fan Christopher Price, a sportswriter for The Boston Globe, has penned the book “Bleeding Green: A History of the Hartford Whalers.”
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74

BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

