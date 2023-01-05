Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
Three Kings Visit Casa Otoñal
Toys were abundant this Saturday at the annual Three Kings Day celebration held at Casa Otoñal Community Center on Sylvan Avenue. This was the second time the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven, Casa Otoñal Inc., New Haven Hispanic Firefighters Association, and The Ricardo Torres Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund came together to host a citywide Three Kings Day event, handing out free toys to families throughout New Haven.
Sir Rod Stewart adds Bridgeport stop to 2023 North American Tour
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Bridgeport this summer!. The 77-year-old British singer added a stop to his North American tour at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in the city, set to play on August 30. Stewart will also be...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
darientimes.com
8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT
You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
darientimes.com
Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria
OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CT native pens book about the Hartford Whalers
(WTNH) – They may be gone, but they aren’t forgotten. The Hartford Whalers skated out of Connecticut in 1997, yet Whalers gear is still selling like hotcakes. Connecticut native and Whalers fan Christopher Price, a sportswriter for The Boston Globe, has penned the book “Bleeding Green: A History of the Hartford Whalers.”
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
New Haven dispensary prepares to welcome recreational cannabis sales
A New Haven dispensary explains how they are preparing for the legalization of recreational cannabis sales starting this Tuesday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Erin McMurray is making millions of people around the world laugh #ICGMST
Striving to be the perfect mom, wife, or homeowner? Failing miserably? Maybe try joining the #ICGMST fan club. In a short period of time, Ridgefield resident Erin McMurray has earned worldwide recognition for her social media prowess. McMurray’s spoof on the home and garden maven Martha Stewart using the acronym...
darientimes.com
Darien's purchase of Great Island still in limbo as town faces $200M in debt to bring the sale home
DARIEN — As a new year begins, one of Darien’s biggest purchases of 2022 remains on hold, expected to skyrocket the town's debt despite officials' optimism. In June, the Representative Town Meeting officially approved the $103 million purchase of Great Island, a 60-acre property along Long Island Sound, outbidding four developers.
darientimes.com
New York woman charged in alleged retail theft ring targeting Victoria's Secret stores
STAMFORD — A New York woman was arrested last week on charges connected to an alleged retail theft ring that struck Victoria’s Secret stores across the state for nearly $29,000 worth of goods, according to an arrest warrant. Ezzria Figeroux, 21, of Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree larceny...
Comments / 0