$15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

Resident of Luck, Wis. has $15M winning lotto ticket 02:02

LUCK, Wis. -- A $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The winner bought the Megabucks ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue – matching the six lucky numbers to win the prize.

The odds of winning Megabucks are 1 in 6,991,908 – it was certain luck played a role.

"Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and get your lottery report – it shows congrats to Wayne's foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar mega-bucks ticket," said store Manager Paul Wondra. "I was looking for my ticket, but I didn't have one."

Wondra says the days since Wednesday's drawing have been intense.

"We said well, get ready, it's going to be a crazy day, and they weren't lying," he said. "I was told by the lottery people that, now you're going to be that mecca. You sold a big ticket, you're going to be the place to go. So far, it's holding true."

The Mega Bucks drawing is different from Mega Millions, which has a jackpot of $940 million for Friday's drawing. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.

Wondra is certain they'll figure out the winner soon, if they come forward or not.

"Oh yeah, it probably won't take long. Small town, word travels. As much as you want to keep something quiet, it's impossible," he said.

