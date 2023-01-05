Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Light Up Jackson winners receive awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday, the City of Jackson awarded the winners of the 2022 Light Up Jackson for the Holidays event. In December, the city held a competition for the residents of Jackson. It decided who had the most holiday spirit. The city handed out trophies to winners...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall
Puryear, Tenn.–Long-time Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall passed away Friday at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 72. In November, Paschall was presented with the Loyal Patriot Award, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry County resident. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway made the presentation, noting Paschall’s lengthy service to the county.
WBBJ
Sorority to celebrate 110th Founders Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is celebrating its founders. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority says their 110th Founders Day Celebration is being held on Saturday, January 14. The celebration will feature sorority member Dr. April Webster as a guest speaker. It is being held at 1 p.m. at New...
WBBJ
Free CPR training kicks off in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you know how to properly administer CPR?. The City of Jackson and the American Red Cross held the first day of their free CPR training class to teach residents the important skill. “It is hands-only CPR,” said Wanda Doyle, senior recruitment specialist for American Red...
WBBJ
Linda Carol Riggins
Linda Carol Riggins, age 74, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. A memorial service for Linda will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Dr. Joe Pettigrew officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
WBBJ
Leslie Bethanne Baynes
Leslie Bethanne Baynes, 48, of Brownsville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services for Leslie will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Elder officiating the service. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
WBBJ
Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson
Services for Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson, age 75 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The Live Webcast for Mr. Williamson will begin on Thursday, at 1:25 P.M., (C.S.T.). You can...
WBBJ
Forrest Alan Tucker
Forrest Alan Tucker, age 36, passed away unexpectedly in Nashville, TN, on Monday, January 2, 2023. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Lawson Harlow officiating. Burial followed at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TN.
WBBJ
Annual Bridal show returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Carl Perkins Civic Center welcomes an annual event. For the 27th year the Jackson Bridal Show returns again. The bridal show is put on every year by Bridal Communications. The event is held to help brides plan their special day. And they want to make it...
WBBJ
Paula Jean Roney
Paula Jean Roney, age 77, of Dresden, TN passed away in Martin, TN on Friday, December 30, 2022. The family has chosen cremation and will honor Ms. Roney with a service at a later date. Paula was born on March 22, 1945, in Martin, TN to Paul and Irene Vancleave...
WBBJ
Cecil Eugene (Gene) McCage
Cecil Eugene (Gene) McCage, age 89, a resident of Brownsville departed this life on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Lexington Community Hospital in Lexington, TN. Funeral Services was conducted on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Brownsville Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. David Peace officiating. A visitation for Mr. McCage was held two hours before the service beginning at 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home. The burial took place at Zion Methodist Cemetery, 1732 Rudolph Rd, Brownsville, TN.
WBBJ
Company makes donation to celebrate expansion
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A communications company celebrated their expansion with a donation. Ritter Communications announced on Monday, a donation of $2,500 to Discovery Park of America. “Discovery Park of America’s mission is to inspire children and adults to look beyond and to make new. discoveries with each...
WBBJ
State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
WBBJ
Ms. Luvenia Cole
Services Ms. Luvenia Cole, age 82 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2022, 12 Noon at the New First Baptist Church in Maury City, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Park. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Cole, you...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WBBJ
Gibson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Commission addressed many concerns of the county in Monday’s meeting. On the agenda, local leaders discussed an agreement in place with the City of Kenton for disaster relief in regards to last year’s tornado damage. They also addressed selling excess...
wtva.com
Corinth emu makes a new friend
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
WBBJ
Vehicle crashes into Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
