Leslie Bethanne Baynes, 48, of Brownsville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services for Leslie will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Elder officiating the service. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO