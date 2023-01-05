ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Josh Allen Closed Press Conference With Classy Message

By Mitchell Forde
The Buffalo Bills, and the rest of the football world, received joyous news on Thursday when Damar Hamlin's doctors announced that the safety has woken up and demonstrated that he's neurologically intact.

Shortly thereafter, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Josh Allen spoke to reporters for the first time since Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field during the team's Monday Night Football matchup.

After fielding questions, Allen closed the press conference with a message he's been wanted to share, directed at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Allen echoed a sentiment expressed by Hamlin's father on Wednesday that Higgins, whom Hamlin tackled prior to collapsing, doesn't deserve any blame for what happened to Hamlin.

"I saw some stuff on Twitter and people should not be attacking him whatsoever, and I'm glad that Damar's family came out and said that," Allen said of Higgins. "And hopefully he found some relief today. Because again, that's a football play, and I hope that he doesn't hold that upon himself, because there's nothing that he could have done in that situation."

Since the terrifying incident on Monday night, most people have seemingly supported Higgins.

However, a vocal few, including former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott, have insisted that the wide receiver bears some responsibility. Scott has since faced heavy criticism, including calls that he be fired by ESPN.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Higgins has handled the situation well. Earlier in the week, Higgins took to Twitter to express his prayers for Hamlin.

After the Bengals' players and fans rallied around the Bills team on Monday — with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading his fellow team captains to the Buffalo locker room to check on Hamlin's teammates and Cincinnati fans praying outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was being treated — it's good to see Allen returning the favor and looking out for a player from another team.

Scott A. Mages Sr.
4d ago

"QB17" is such a class act. So happy he's here in Buffalo.

