Serial liar George Santos was sworn into Congress early Saturday, standing next to Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert, and as with everything else surrounding him, chaos was firmly in the mix. Protestors lined up outside Santos’ assumed office to call him out for his plethora of lies as calls for accountability grow. “Liar liar pants on fire!” protestors chanted, holding up signs reading “LIAR” and “FRAUD” among others. The swearing-in had been delayed by the protracted battle over Kevin McCarthy’s ultimately successful quest to become speaker of the House. Santos has been facing calls to resign amid revelations that he lied about everything from his education, job history, family background and wealth. He also has an unresolved criminal case in Brazil and federal investigators in the United States sniffing around."Fake Jew Real Gonif" - Protest against George Santos gathered outside his assumed Office in New York amid Controversy."We have to look on Twitter and see this clown flash a White Power Gesture?"THREAD 🧵1/5 pic.twitter.com/MFmG5DssIR— Oliya Scootercaster 📽️ (@ScooterCasterNY) January 7, 2023 Read it at New York Post

2 DAYS AGO