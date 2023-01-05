Read full article on original website
Related
Ginni Thomas Video Complaining About 'Resistance' to Elections Resurfaces
Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Joe Rogan calls Donald Trump ‘king’ of the ‘morons’ on podcast episode
Podcaster Joe Rogan called former President Donald Trump the "king" of the "morons" on his show.Mr Rogan made the comments during a Thursday episode of his podcast, which featured an interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.The conversation eventually turned to Congressman-elect George Santos, who has been under fire for telling numerous lies about his past and his credentials, according to Mediaite."This stuff makes me laugh, but it’s actually kind of scary," Mr Portnoy said.Mr Rogan agreed that "it is scary," but went on to say that "it’s also funny.""It is funny if there’s no consequences. It’s scary ‘cause...
Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert's unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party's far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.“Tone down the nasty rhetoric on occasion and just stick with the point at hand,” said Hartman, 65, a veterinary tech assistant.That sentiment reflects Boebert's challenge as she begins her second term in the House. In her relatively short time in Washington, she has built a...
Trump Gives Unsolicited Advice in His Push to Rescue 'Very Boring' Facebook
The former president posted on his Truth Social account Thursday that Facebook has taken a downturn since he was suspended in January 2021.
Trump Might Return To Facebook After His Support Of Capitol Riot Spurred A 2-Year Ban
The former president was axed from the site after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection incited by his election fraud lies. But the ban is set to expire Saturday.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Collins: Trump was not the reason the votes were changed to McCarthy
CNN's Kaitlan Collins explains why she doesn't think former President Donald Trump's influence was the reason some holdout Republicans changed their votes for GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the race for the next House speaker.
Washington Examiner
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman says Trump's McCarthy endorsement 'does not' change his vote
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, told the Washington Examiner Wednesday morning that former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker "does not" change his defiant stance against the California Republican for the top role. "I have not...
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
msn.com
Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump's Presidency Gave 'Morons' A King: 'He Represents Them'
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan described former President Donald Trump as a "king" to "the morons" on the Thursday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which featured Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. At one point in the conversation, the guest and the host began discussing Rep. George Santos...
Donald Trump Receives Summons as He's Sued for Millions Over Jan. 6 'Conspiracy'
The partner of a Capitol police officer who died after suffering two strokes during the Jan. 6 riots is suing the former president for $10 million.
Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’
Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
msn.com
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Trump's Attorneys Scramble to Keep His Testimony Private
Trump's team is asking for three more days to explain why his deposition in the sexual assault case brought by E. Jean Carroll should remained sealed.
No Lie: George Santos Sworn Into Congress Next to Gaetz, Boebert Amid Protests
Serial liar George Santos was sworn into Congress early Saturday, standing next to Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert, and as with everything else surrounding him, chaos was firmly in the mix. Protestors lined up outside Santos’ assumed office to call him out for his plethora of lies as calls for accountability grow. “Liar liar pants on fire!” protestors chanted, holding up signs reading “LIAR” and “FRAUD” among others. The swearing-in had been delayed by the protracted battle over Kevin McCarthy’s ultimately successful quest to become speaker of the House. Santos has been facing calls to resign amid revelations that he lied about everything from his education, job history, family background and wealth. He also has an unresolved criminal case in Brazil and federal investigators in the United States sniffing around."Fake Jew Real Gonif" - Protest against George Santos gathered outside his assumed Office in New York amid Controversy."We have to look on Twitter and see this clown flash a White Power Gesture?"THREAD 🧵1/5 pic.twitter.com/MFmG5DssIR— Oliya Scootercaster 📽️ (@ScooterCasterNY) January 7, 2023 Read it at New York Post
Kevin McCarthy gives new subcommittee sweeping powers and access to classified data
Kevin McCarthy is going to allow the panel access to any information shared with the House Intelligence Committee, which receives the highest-level of classified intelligence of any in Congress.
Donald Trump silent as supporters of ally Bolsonaro launch Jan 6-style attack on Brazilian capital
A conservative candidate loses re-election and attacks the integrity of the election system while refusing to fully concede defeat as many of the candidate’s supporters protest and storm the capital.Owing to recent events, this timeline can now hold true for either Donald Trump or his far-right ally in South America, former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.On Sunday, masses of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the national congress building and other official sites in capital Brasília, part of the movement’s continued, oftentimes violent, protests against Mr Bolsonaro’s election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.So far, despite the many parallels to the...
Corporate America Condemned the January 6 Riot—Then Went Right Back to Funding Election Deniers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two years after President Donald Trump incited a mob to storm the US Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College results, the January 6 insurrection is still a live wire in American politics. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy last month for his role in the riot. Advocates of Trump’s election lies received such an intense electoral rebuke in the midterm election that Democrats actually expanded their majority in the Senate. The special congressional select committee that was formed to investigate Trump’s role in the attack released its final report in December—and recommended criminal charges for the former president. On the day the committee held its final hearing, Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who was injured in the attack, wrote in the New York Times, “[e]ven now, it hurts to talk about it.”
Kevin McCarthy Is Proof You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists
The MAGA Republicans holding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House hostage are embarrassing both themselves and Kevin McCarthy—and bad, says Kurt Bardella, a Los Angeles Times columnist and former House Oversight Committee staffer on the Republican side.Bardella joined the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast with show co-host Danielle Moodie to talk about the GOP speaker of the House shitshow happening right now, starting with a big question from Danielle: How the hell did we get here?Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“How did the party get this...
Comments / 0