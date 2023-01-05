Football World Reacts To NCAA's Michigan Football Investigation

The Michigan football program has been under NCAA investigation and is expected to receive a Notice of Allegations by Friday, Nicole Auerbauch of The Athletic reported on Thursday.

She described the violation in question as "relatively minor."

The news, unsurprisingly, further sent the Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors spiraling.

There are three head coaching vacancies in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. It was reported on Tuesday that Harbaugh informally talked to Panthers owner Dave Tepper.

Harbaugh then told Queen City News, “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year." He released a statement Thursday that echoed that sentiment .

The NFL world responded swiftly.

"What a perfect time for Jim Harbaugh to jump to the NFL," one NFL reporter said .

"Whatever gets him to Indy…" an Indianapolis Colts fan tweeted .

"He gone," another said .

"Before Pete Carrol left for Seattle to coach Russell Wilson. There were infractions with USC. Now there’s infractions with Michigan program and Harbaugh been linked to Denver. This is ironic," a Broncos writer tweeted .

We shouldn't have to wait long to learn the NCAA's decision — and the impact it may have on Harbaugh's decision to remain at Michigan.