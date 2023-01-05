Read full article on original website
Related
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast
Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
Alligators in Frozen Lakes Stick Their Snouts Out of Ice to Survive
"They can sense when ice is forming, and they position themselves so the ice forms around their snout," said an ecologist and alligator expert at the University of North Florida.
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
'Hangry' Great White Shark Filmed Feasting on Whale Carcass: 'Nom Nom'
Officials have warned beachgoers not to go near the area as whale carcasses can cause a shark feeding frenzy
Tiger shark charges unsuspecting swimmer in chilling drone video
It could have been a scene straight out of “Jaws.” Swimmers at Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth, Western Australia, came dangerously close to death on Dec. 28 after a tiger shark was spotted lurking near the shore. Heart-stopping drone footage captured by beachgoer Sam Wood shows the giant predator in the clear and iridescent Aussie waters — just meters from unsuspecting bathers. At one point, the shark can be seen charging toward one woman before it drastically does a U-turn, deciding it’s uninterested in her. “I was worried that this could be an attack, and obviously I was quite scared,” Wood told...
Video of unidentified creature seen off NC coast stirs debate online
Is it an alligator? Is it a fish? Or could video of some creature off the NC Coast be something completely different?
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
petapixel.com
Drone Photographer Captures Tiger Shark Swimming Close to Unsuspecting Family
A drone photographer captured footage of a tiger shark swimming next to a father and his two young children — who had no idea that the dangerous creature was lurking close by. Drone photographer Toby Nicol filmed the moment the tiger shark swam meters away from the unsuspecting family...
forscubadivers.com
Orcas Gang Up In Large Pods To Take Down Huge Blue Whales.
Here lately, scientists have witnessed large pods of orcas attacking and killing blue whales, by a combination of ramming, strategic biting and suffocation off the coast of Australia. The clip below contains three rare segments of footage that document how orcas gang up to take down huge blue whales that...
Scientists Observe Pink Iguanas Hatching on the Galápagos Islands
In 2009, a group of scientists identified a previously-unknown species of iguana, recognizable by their distinctive pink coloration. As Scientific American reported at the time, the discovery offered new insights into the history and evolution of iguanas. Unfortunately, along with this discovery came another one — namely, that pink iguanas were an endangered species.
ancientpages.com
Rare Unexpected Discovery Of Elizabethan-Era Ship At Quarry 300 Meters From The Coast
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team from CEMEX unexpectedly uncovered the remains of a rare Elizabethan-era ship while dredging for aggregates at a quarry on the Dungeness headland in Kent. Found some 300 meters from the coast, the discovery stumped the quarry team, who contacted our experts to study the remains.
a-z-animals.com
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn’t Care
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn't Care. Elephants are kind animals who capture our thoughts and hearts. These are enormous sentient beings. Asian elephants can grow to a height of over 11 feet and weigh up to 12,000 pounds. African elephants can grow from eight to thirteen feet tall and weigh over 18,000 pounds. These beautiful creatures can live for 60 to 70 years.
Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida
Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
Headless Fish Filmed Casually Swimming in Lake Like Nothing’s Wrong: See the Bizarre Video
Across all species and habitats, fish possess some truly amazing abilities. Antarctic toothfish, for example, can swim through freezing polar depths thanks to a natural anti-freeze flowing through their bodies. Meanwhile, black swallowers are capable of munching on live meals ten times their size. But a headless fish wandering through a lake? That’s a new one.
Take a ride on the back of a majestic whale in ‘rare and remarkable’ migration video
The camera was attached by researchers using a long pole.
This 230 Pound Monster of a Nile Perch was Caught in One of the Largest Man Made Lakes in the World
Not only is the River Nile the longest river in Africa but also in the entire world. It is an astonishing 4,132 miles long and runs through 11 countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0