Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Pete Davidson & Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Fuel Dating Speculation While Cuddling In NYC: Photos
Pete Davidson doesn’t appear to be wasting time after his last relationship ended. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9. In pics, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. Per TMZ, the duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0