It was a busy Sunday for Troy University Football as five offensive linemen from around the country announced their intentions to transfer to the school. The five include Oklahoma State center Eli Russ, Tennessee State offensive tackle, Blake Austin, Tennessee State offensive guard Tavon Matthews, Birmingham Southern center Braylun Smith and Georgia Military College center Boaz Stanley. Russ is a 6-foot-4-inch, 310-pound Ardmore, Okla., native that was an All-State offensive lineman at Plainview High School. Russ earned the bronze in the State Shot Put as a senior in high school, as well. Russ played in 16 total games at OSU – including nine this past season – and will have three years of eligibility left. He was a three-star lineman coming out of high school and originally signed with OSU over offers from other schools like North Texas, Texas, Tulsa and others.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO