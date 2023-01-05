Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy lands five transfer offensive linemen
It was a busy Sunday for Troy University Football as five offensive linemen from around the country announced their intentions to transfer to the school. The five include Oklahoma State center Eli Russ, Tennessee State offensive tackle, Blake Austin, Tennessee State offensive guard Tavon Matthews, Birmingham Southern center Braylun Smith and Georgia Military College center Boaz Stanley. Russ is a 6-foot-4-inch, 310-pound Ardmore, Okla., native that was an All-State offensive lineman at Plainview High School. Russ earned the bronze in the State Shot Put as a senior in high school, as well. Russ played in 16 total games at OSU – including nine this past season – and will have three years of eligibility left. He was a three-star lineman coming out of high school and originally signed with OSU over offers from other schools like North Texas, Texas, Tulsa and others.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
wtvy.com
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
