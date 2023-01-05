At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of time and was transported to Vail Health with moderate injuries before leaving without cooperating with hospital staff or police. The second victim suffered significant head injuries and was flown to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

VAIL, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO