wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
wdhn.com
Coffee and Pike Co. District Attorney to retire and take on new role
(WDHN) — Tom Anderson, district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. The change in status is essentially a retirement from the current position, but with some duties still attached. He can decide whether to accept requests by the governor, Attorney General or Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to prosecute cases statewide or locally.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
