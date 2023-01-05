Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
wtvy.com
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.
wdhn.com
Daughter performs CPR on father for more than 7 minutes; saving his life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark woman is being called a hero by her family and friends after her father’s heart stopped on the way to a doctor’s appointment. His daughter jumps into action. John Matthews and his family were getting ready to go to Matthews’ doctor’s...
wtvy.com
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
WEAR
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter speaks out about father hit by car in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An awful start to the year for Sara Thompkins who lost her father Jerry Thompkins after he was hit by a car in Enterprise three days before the new year. “I never thought out of all the ways he would pass it would be like...
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
Comments / 0