Elba, AL

wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
wtvy.com

These roads will be resurfaced in 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’

The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County crash leads to road closure

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
ANDALUSIA, AL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
DOTHAN, AL

