Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin . The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader.

Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4.

When asked if Putin's cancer was terminal, the chief intelligence official quickly replied, "of course."

"He is ill long period," Budanov said. When asked if the alleged terminal illness would result in Putin's death sooner than later, Budanov responded, "I think very fast. I hope."

It has been speculated that Putin has Parkinson's and cancer — and the Ukraine intelligence official provided insight into what he believes to be cause for Putin's alleged quickly failing condition .

"We think it's cancer," Budanov stated. "We know it from human sources' that are close to Putin."

When questioned on a potential transfer of leadership should Putin succumb to his alleged cancer, Budanov stated that he believed one of Putin's cronies would take over.

"This war should be ended before [Putin] is dying," Budanov added.

Other sources close to the Kremlin have echoed Budanov's claims that Putin has been in severe ailing condition for some time now.

Over the past couple of months, Putin has missed meetings and scheduled appearances. The Kremlin denied allegations that health issues were at play.

Last month, Putin decided to cancel a planned trip to the city of Pskov. Kremlin officials stated the reason for the cancellation was "unfavorable flying conditions," however, weather forecasts for the same time period indicated clear skies.

Putin also canceled his traditional December press conference, where he was expected to speak for multiple hours and answer questions from reporters.

Comments / 122

Earl Pratt
4d ago

I bet that’s what this “conflict” is about. He wanted to go down as a great leader and be in all the history books. I bet he will be, too. He’ll go down in history as the first butcher in the 21 century.

Reply(1)
28
La En
3d ago

Since I was very sick and my wife had cancer I will not say anything about of his health. But one thing he will pay for his war crimes, laying Ukraine in rubble and destroying a country that mean no harm. He will pay for it in the face of God. 🙏

Reply(4)
14
Felipa Rodriguez
3d ago

PUTIN has made this War and lot's of innocent People have DIED. He has not made any effort to stop this War. Why fight over territory that doesn't belong to Russia?!! PUTIN has a lot of BLOOD IN HIS HAND'S. Rest your soul in the HELL OF ETERNITY, upon his DEATH!!!

Reply
6
RadarOnline

