Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
POLITICO
The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.
The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
POLITICO
One rules package to rule them all
NO RULES, JUST RIGHT — The House has a speaker, now it needs some rules. The chamber is set to vote tonight on a package of rules governing the House for the next two years. But for all the discussion of concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made on his long slog toward the gavel, most aren’t in the rules package.
POLITICO
Durr faces primary threat
Assemblymember Beth Sawyer’s potential Republican primary challenge to state Sen. Ed Durr never materialized, but “Ed the Trucker” faces a new threat: East Greenwich Mayor Dale Archer. I have to admit that, while I knew that things were tense in the Gloucester county GOP, I didn’t quite...
Schumer taps Peters again as Senate campaign chief in hopes of 2022 repeat
The second-term senator successfully defended Democrats’ majority last cycle under difficult circumstances, with the party even picking up one more seat in the chamber.
Biden administration condemns storming of government buildings in Brazil's capital
The situation in Brasilia led to a number of comparisons to the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
GOP adopts House rules, its first legislative victory after messy start
House Republicans had voiced concerns in the hours before the vote that they still hadn't seen text on key concessions to conservatives.
POLITICO
The Supreme Court case that has unions on edge
ON THE DOCKET: The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear oral arguments in a case that is being closely watched by labor unions fearful that the conservative majority could undercut the appeal for workers to strike and sap authority from the National Labor Relations Board. At issue is...
POLITICO
Thousands of New York City nurses go on strike
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Over 7,000 nurses across the city went on strike Monday...
POLITICO
States poised for more election changes
While much of the attention last week was on Washington as now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy battled for the gavel, states enacted changes that could impact elections in the cycles to come. Here’s what you may have missed:. — Ohio: Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill on Friday that imposes...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: What the ‘Three Amigos’ are looking for
THE TALENTED MR. SANTOS — The latest strangeness in the saga of freshman Rep. (and serial fabulist) GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.):. — A Santos campaign aide allegedly impersonated KEVIN McCARTHY’s chief of staff to get money from top donors. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that in both the 2020 and 2022 cycles,wealthy Republicans “received calls and emails from a man who said he was DAN MEYER, McCarthy’s chief of staff. … His name was actually SAM MIELE, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign.” (The Washington Times reported in December on the McCarthy staffer impersonation, but didn’t identify the staffer.)
POLITICO
America’s growing export: Insurrection
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. President Joe Biden is in Mexico today, where he’ll dine with the leaders and first ladies of Mexico and Canada ahead of Tuesday’s leaders’ summit, which is set to be dominated by migration issues. Preview here.
POLITICO
Adams' property tax predicament
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
