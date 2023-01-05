ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.

The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

One rules package to rule them all

NO RULES, JUST RIGHT — The House has a speaker, now it needs some rules. The chamber is set to vote tonight on a package of rules governing the House for the next two years. But for all the discussion of concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made on his long slog toward the gavel, most aren’t in the rules package.
LOUISIANA STATE
POLITICO

Durr faces primary threat

Assemblymember Beth Sawyer’s potential Republican primary challenge to state Sen. Ed Durr never materialized, but “Ed the Trucker” faces a new threat: East Greenwich Mayor Dale Archer. I have to admit that, while I knew that things were tense in the Gloucester county GOP, I didn’t quite...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
POLITICO

The Supreme Court case that has unions on edge

ON THE DOCKET: The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear oral arguments in a case that is being closely watched by labor unions fearful that the conservative majority could undercut the appeal for workers to strike and sap authority from the National Labor Relations Board. At issue is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Thousands of New York City nurses go on strike

Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Over 7,000 nurses across the city went on strike Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

States poised for more election changes

While much of the attention last week was on Washington as now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy battled for the gavel, states enacted changes that could impact elections in the cycles to come. Here’s what you may have missed:. — Ohio: Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill on Friday that imposes...
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What the ‘Three Amigos’ are looking for

THE TALENTED MR. SANTOS — The latest strangeness in the saga of freshman Rep. (and serial fabulist) GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.):. — A Santos campaign aide allegedly impersonated KEVIN McCARTHY’s chief of staff to get money from top donors. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that in both the 2020 and 2022 cycles,wealthy Republicans “received calls and emails from a man who said he was DAN MEYER, McCarthy’s chief of staff. … His name was actually SAM MIELE, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign.” (The Washington Times reported in December on the McCarthy staffer impersonation, but didn’t identify the staffer.)
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

America’s growing export: Insurrection

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. President Joe Biden is in Mexico today, where he’ll dine with the leaders and first ladies of Mexico and Canada ahead of Tuesday’s leaders’ summit, which is set to be dominated by migration issues. Preview here.
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

