The United States isn’t the only country to have an early January insurrection anymore. Yesterday, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former President JAIR BOLSONARO unleashed chaos unto the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace a week after President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA was sworn into office. Demonstrators were camped out in Brasilia’s Three Powers Square near military bases for months, but on Sunday got past security, climbed onto roofs, smashed windows and eventually stormed the buildings. Now, thousands of those rioters have been arrested for the alleged coup attempt.

8 HOURS AGO