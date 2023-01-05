Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Biden’s quandary: Drill, maybe, drill
The Biden administration is at a crossroads on offshore drilling. The Interior Department is finishing a five-year plan for new offshore oil and gas leases in federal waters, which could either hasten the decline of the nation’s offshore oil business or lock the country into many more years of drilling, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Heather Richards.
POLITICO
America’s growing export: Insurrection
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. President Joe Biden is in Mexico today, where he’ll dine with the leaders and first ladies of Mexico and Canada ahead of Tuesday’s leaders’ summit, which is set to be dominated by migration issues. Preview here.
POLITICO
The big question hanging over this week’s USMCA auto ruling
— How the United States responds to a ruling this week in a high-profile dispute over the automotive rules of origin could have serious consequences for the long-term credibility of the two-year-old agreement that the Trump administration negotiated to replace NAFTA. — The North American leaders have a long list...
POLITICO
The Brazil chaos was predictable and predicted
The United States isn’t the only country to have an early January insurrection anymore. Yesterday, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former President JAIR BOLSONARO unleashed chaos unto the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace a week after President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA was sworn into office. Demonstrators were camped out in Brasilia’s Three Powers Square near military bases for months, but on Sunday got past security, climbed onto roofs, smashed windows and eventually stormed the buildings. Now, thousands of those rioters have been arrested for the alleged coup attempt.
POLITICO
A last shot of tech optimism from CES
Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
Russia’s Wagner group ramping up operations outside of Ukraine, U.S. warns
Internal documents show the private military group is expanding in Europe and Africa.
Biden administration condemns storming of government buildings in Brazil's capital
The situation in Brasilia led to a number of comparisons to the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
China raises Australia’s hopes over detained pair and trade disputes amid thaw in relations
China’s ambassador to Australia has offered a glimmer of hope about the cases of two Australians detained in China, saying he wants a “solution” to be found as quickly as possible as Canberra continues to push for their release. Xiao Qian also revealed that Chinese and Australian...
POLITICO
The American politics of Brazil’s insurrection
FLORIDA MAN — The White House announced today it would host Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as Lula), in Washington in February, one day after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed and ransacked government buildings in Brasilia, the nation’s capital.
POLITICO
One rules package to rule them all
NO RULES, JUST RIGHT — The House has a speaker, now it needs some rules. The chamber is set to vote tonight on a package of rules governing the House for the next two years. But for all the discussion of concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made on his long slog toward the gavel, most aren’t in the rules package.
POLITICO
Tallying the cost of Southwest’s meltdown
— Southwest Airlines says its nightmare Decembercould cost as much as $825 million. — McCarthy claims the speakershipafter concessions to conservatives. — Drone manufacturer DJI is banned from CESafter being blacklisted by the U.S. government. IT’S MONDAY: You’re reading Morning Transportation, your Washington policy guide to everything that moves. As...
China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation
China says it is suspending visas for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19-related requirements on Chinese travelers
POLITICO
Scoop: What the speaker chaos means for the farm bill
— The protracted GOP chaos over electing a speaker has wide implications for the farm bill,as some Freedom Caucus members are eyeing a similar showdown over the massive legislation that will need to move through Congress this year, according to several GOP members. The top Republican on the House Ag Committee also called out the GOP detractors, telling MA they were “burning daylight.”
POLITICO
Legislatures up and running — in D.C. and the states
LET’S GET ROLLING: Even if you weren’t watching C-Span past midnight over the weekend, you probably know by now that Kevin McCarthyis the new House speaker. And as long promised, McCarthy immediately teed up a measure for a vote this week that would roll back new IRS enforcement money that Democrats approved last year — or targeting the 87,000 new IRS agents, as Republicans have misleadingly cast it.
Biden to host Brazilian President Lula in February following storming of government buildings
The announcement came hours after Biden and his Mexican and Canadian counterparts released a statement pledging to support the recently elected leader of the country.
POLITICO
Speaker McCarthy's first governing test
Brazilian police have cleared protesters from government offices after supporters of former Brazilian President JAIR BOLSONARO stormed Brazil’s congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace one week after President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA’s inauguration. More from Olivia Olander and Nahal Toosi … AP: “Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters” … CNN: At least 12 journalists attacked.
POLITICO
Biden’s primary power play rankles labor
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. In pushing South Carolina to the front of Democrats’ 2024 nominating calendar, President JOE BIDEN ensured...
Migration issues cast long shadow over Biden’s visit to ‘3 Amigos’ summit
U.S.-Mexico border tension looms over trade, environment and other issues on the table for Biden, AMLO and Trudeau.
POLITICO
Doctors press HHS to loosen test result rule
FIGHTING TO DELIVER BAD NEWS — Doctors are frustrated that patients are getting test results before they can explain them, POLITICO’s Ben Leonard reports. A recently implemented federal rule requires HHS to ensure that patients receive test results as soon as they become available, but doctors argue that they often need to add context and support to results before patients view them — even as technology has made the results easier to share.
POLITICO
My lawyer, the robot
Call it the Cyber-ano de Bergerac Defense. The eerie new capabilities of artificial intelligence are about to show up inside a courtroom — in the form of an AI chatbot lawyer that will soon argue a case in traffic court. That’s according to Joshua Browder, the founder of a...
Comments / 0