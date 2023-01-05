A Bradford man died over the weekend when his snowmobile broke through the ice on Seboeis Lake. Allen Cole, 74, died while scouting for areas to ice fish on the lake on Friday. He and his dog were out on his 2006 Arctic Cat snowmobile when they came across another ice fisherman at around 2:00 in the afternoon at the boat landing. Mr. Cole told the man he was going to check another area to fish and then headed off on his snowmobile. He never made it back to the landing.

BRADFORD, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO