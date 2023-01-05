ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild

Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Blue Jays agree to deal with two-time World Series champion

One MLB veteran is going from Northern California to north of the border. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that free agent slugger Brandon Belt has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt will be getting $9.3 million from Toronto, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic adds.
