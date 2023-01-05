Seeking Community Assistance for Information and Additional Victims

On December 21st, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice Unit culminated a month’s long investigation into the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several female victims in Colorado Springs and around the country with the arrest of Mr. Luture Marquese Evans, a 39-year-old male.

Mr. Evans has lived and operated in the Colorado Springs area for many years and has also traveled to other states around the country. He had several social media accounts which he used in connection with Human Trafficking and Pimping.

The Metro Vice Unit is seeking assistance in locating additional victims who had dealings with Mr. Evans. If you or someone you know has been a victim or approached by Mr. Evans, or have additional information, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7747 or contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

