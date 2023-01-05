NBA Insider Reveals OG Anunoby's Trade Value Amidst DPOY-Level Season

OG Anunoby's trade value is higher than expected.

OG Anunoby is one of the best two-way wings in the league, and he is currently having a productive season for the Toronto Raptors . Currently, OG Anunoby is averaging 18.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.1 APG for the team, while also playing some elite perimeter defense.

Due to the Toronto Raptors being a middling team this year, OG Anunoby has been featured in a number of trade rumors. It was notably reported that the New York Knicks have previously reached out to the Toronto Raptors about the forward .

A recent report from Matt Moore of Action Network revealed OG Anunoby's current trade value. He noted that last year the asking price "was a top-10 pick" and added that his "price might be higher" due to the elite defensive season he's having.

Last summer, the asking price for Anunoby was a top-10 pick. With Anunoby having a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season and with the market so strongly in the pursuit of wings that can score and defend, the consensus is that his price might be higher.

It remains to be seen which team will end up trading for OG Anunoby in the future. He could definitely fit on a lot of rosters due to his complementary skillset, and we'll see where he ends up going forward.

A Lot Of Teams Are Waiting For OG Anunoby To Hit Trade Market

A previous report suggested that a number of teams are waiting for OG Anunoby and his teammate Pascal Siakam to his the trade market . They would both reportedly command a lot in a trade.

“Or maybe they go all in and consider trading Siakam and Anunoby for what would likely be massive returns of picks and young talent. ‘A s—load’ was the ballpark estimate provided by one league insider. The rest of the league is waiting anxiously.”

It is easy to see why teams are so intrigued at the prospect of adding OG Anunoby. Multi-positional defenders who also have solid offensive games are among the most valued player archetypes in the NBA, and OG Anunoby would definitely help a number of teams improve on both ends of the floor.

Of course, the Toronto Raptors could still elect to keep OG Anunoby. He is young enough to be part of the next iteration of their team. However, some offers could be too good to refuse, and we'll see what happens in the future.

