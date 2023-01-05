Council considers changing meeting time

The Coos Bay City Council could change the time it holds its regular meetings …

or maybe not.

After discussing whether to consider changing the meeting times from 7 p.m., the council decided to let the community have a say before making a decision.

Mayor Joe Benetti brought up the issue during a work session last week, urging the council to keep the people of Coos Bay in mind when deciding when to meet.

“I think it’s important we keep the citizens in mind. That’s who we’re serving,” Benetti said. “I’m willing to go with what the majority of the council says.”

The city charter mandates that the council meet at least once a month, but it does not say when or where the meetings must be. That is generally left to the council, and the day and time has changed over the years.

In recent years, the council has held its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and work sessions at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays when needed.

Councilor Sara Stephens said she would be in favor of an earlier start time.

“It came up because 7 o’clock, I feel like, is really late, especially if we’re going until 10,” Stephens said. “I also heard from many people who are unable to attend council meetings because of the time. I think even a 6 o’clock time frame is more reasonable.”

Councilor Carmen Matthews agreed.

“I believe we have a three-hour time limit on our meetings,” he said. “10 o’clock seems pretty late for families. I would lean more towards a 6 o’clock start time. I think 7 o’clock is a late time in general. I’m fine with 7, but I think there might be a more ideal solution.”

While no one was directly opposed to changing the time, several councilors questioned whether it was right without asking the community for feedback.

“I feel as if we’re going to make the change, I would like to give citizens a broad opportunity to weigh in,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “I really feel as councilors, we kind of knew what we signed up for.”

Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said, in her mind, the key was picking a time when the public can participate.

“To me, the most important thing is the public having access to it, whether it’s 7 o’clock of some other time,” Kilmer said.

Benetti asked the council members to fill out a form weighing their preferred start time, but that never came to fruition.

“I know you’re asking us to choose, and I’m asking that we ask the citizens,” DiNovo said.

In the end, the council agreed to ask the public to weigh in on whether they preferred a start time of 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Feedback will be taken early in January, with the council scheduled to make a choice at its January 17 meeting.