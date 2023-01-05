ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy House speaker vote failures spark hilarious sports jokes

By Chris Novak
 4 days ago
Kevin McCarthy just keeps losing. The California-elected representative of the House has a bid to be its speaker. However, he continues to fall short.

The Hill reported on Thursday, “Republicans unmoved on 10th ballot as McCarthy falters again.” McCarthy has had 10 opportunities to become the House Speaker and, thus far, has failed to claim enough votes to sew it up every single time.

With the failures of Kevin McCarthy in mind, Twitter did as Twitter does. Jokes were sparked early and often about the futility cycle that he found himself in.

Jeff J. of MSG Networks joked that Kevin McCarthy could be tanking for future NBA top pick Victor Wembanyama

Twitter user justamush also had jokes, saying he’d “fit right in as a starting pitcher at PNC Park this summer.”

Elsewhere, Twitter user Jared Lankes quipped , “Bears will try to match him with a 10th straight loss on Sunday too.”

Trent Bourland had jokes as well. Bourland tweeted that McCarthy looked “like the Bills from the early 90s.” Harsh, they only lost four times!

Dave Algonquin tweeted, “I gotta watch the tape,” with a pic of profoundly losing NFL head coach, Hue Jackson .

Matt Flip had numbers to go with his joke: “McCarthy has lost as many times as Christian Hackenberg was sacked against Temple.”

And finally, Rodger Sherman tweeted , “All the political pundits are making fun of this guy but they don’t understand the value of landing the No. 1 pick in today’s NFL. With Bryce Young and a new OC he can turn things around next season.”

Comments / 15

AJ Jacobsen
4d ago

tell the holdouts if they continue to vote against the majority of the house that you will turn the speaker of the house back over to pelosi

Reply(1)
5
joe
3d ago

Finally the republicans found an election they can do over and over and over.. and still not win. 🍊🤡’s

Reply(2)
14
joe
3d ago

Republicans found an election they can do over and over. And still not win

Reply(2)
11
