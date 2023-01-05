ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Oregon

Diving into a swimming hole is the best way to beat the heat. Recreational swimming has been a hobby for ages and provides the ideal balance of enjoyment, excitement, and even leisure. Fortunately, Oregon has a ton of swimming holes. Numerous alpine lakes and mountain rivers might offer relief from the heat of the summer.
makeuseof.com

5 Best Online Communities for Mountain Bikers to Connect and Ride

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mountain biking can be a solo or a social endeavor. While some solid me-time is never a bad thing, the advantage of connecting with other mountain bikers is that you'll have a larger network of folks that can appreciate your trials and victories, share stories, and perhaps answer any questions you might have about riding technique, gear, or places to ride.
thetrek.co

Top Tents and Shelters on the Appalachian Trail: 2022 Thru-Hiker Survey

Each year here at The Trek, we survey long-distance hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) about the shelter systems they use. In this post we’ll cover the trends from the AT Class of 2022. We’ll cover types of shelters used, satisfaction, size, and last but not least, the top brands and models.

