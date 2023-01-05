“I remember the first time I heard of Poe was on a ‘Simpson’s’ episode,” recalls Harry Melling, with a smile, of how he learned about the famed American writer Edgar Allan Poe. In director Scott Cooper’s new Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye,” the actor takes on the challenging of portraying the iconic poet and short-story writer. While he remembers having previously read “The Tell-Tale Heart,” he explored “most of” the works in Poe’s vast catalogue to prepare. He relied most heavily on the early poem “Tamerlane,” which he says “gave me a real insight into how he saw himself as a very intellectual poet.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

