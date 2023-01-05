Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/9
MacKenzie Haley has been working nonstop in her Crescent Hill studio bringing Billy the Kid, the French bulldog, to life. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said. (Story continues...
Wave 3
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
spectrumnews1.com
186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire celebrates achievements at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022. Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night. Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony. Donen...
Eight families displaced after fire at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire broke out at a PRP apartment complex Sunday morning. According to the property manager of River Pointe Apartments, eight families were displaced in this fire but no one was hurt. They say the families were offered new units in the same complex. Five families...
Wave 3
Jurassic Quest coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurassic Quest is coming to Louisville for a weekend. The biggest interactive dinosaur experience in the country will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest has life-like dinosaurs, large rideable dinosaurs and live dinosaur shows. There are also interactive science and art...
Wave 3
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building
The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. Louisville woman illustrating Dolly Parton’s next children’s book. MacKenzie Haley has been working nonstop in her Crescent Hill studio bringing Billy the Kid, the French bulldog, to life. New York style bagels are...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
Wave 3
The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area. A full list of job...
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
Wave 3
Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The warm afternoon weather didn’t stop people from hitting the rink on Saturday. Louisville Skating Academy and the Families for Effective Autism Treatment partnered for Frozen FEAT Skate Fest at Iceland Sports Complex. The event was designed to get children who are on the autism spectrum...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
Wave 3
Andrea Knabel’s family host vigil to celebrate her 41st birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been missing for years, but her family is still searching for answers. They are using days like her birthday to keep that hope alive. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August of 2019. She was last seen walking between her family’s houses in Audobon...
Comments / 0