wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/9

LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said. (Story continues...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Zoneton Fire celebrates achievements at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022. Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night. Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony. Donen...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jurassic Quest coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurassic Quest is coming to Louisville for a weekend. The biggest interactive dinosaur experience in the country will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest has life-like dinosaurs, large rideable dinosaurs and live dinosaur shows. There are also interactive science and art...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building

LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The warm afternoon weather didn’t stop people from hitting the rink on Saturday. Louisville Skating Academy and the Families for Effective Autism Treatment partnered for Frozen FEAT Skate Fest at Iceland Sports Complex. The event was designed to get children who are on the autism spectrum...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Andrea Knabel’s family host vigil to celebrate her 41st birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been missing for years, but her family is still searching for answers. They are using days like her birthday to keep that hope alive. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August of 2019. She was last seen walking between her family’s houses in Audobon...
LOUISVILLE, KY

