If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry writes movingly about the moment his wife Meghan Markle told him in January 2019 that she was contemplating suicide. She had been cast as a “witch” by the media, he writes. If her bra strap was showing she was “clueless,” if she repeat-wore a dress she was “trashy,” if her fingernails were black she...

33 MINUTES AGO