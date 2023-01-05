Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!

28 DAYS AGO