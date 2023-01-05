Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mel Gibson will not ride in the Endymion Mardi Gras parade, due to public reactions and "threats"
Just hours after sparking controversy with its decision to have Mel Gibson be the co-grand marshal of its 2023 parade, the Krewe of Endymion reversed course Sunday and said that the actor and director, who is also known for making antisemitic remarks, would not ride. The organization's invitation of Gibson,...
NOLA.com
Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade
The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
NOLA.com
Watch Miss Universe contestants march in the Joan of Arc Mardi Gras season parade
After the martyred maidens, the judgmental monks and the ethereal angels had passed, a squad of costumed contestants in the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans brought up the rear of the annual Joan of Arc parade. The striking young women were being professionally videoed as they sashayed through the...
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus
So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NOLA.com
'Apollo Visits Queen' for annual Carnival gala
Last evening in the New Orleans Theatre at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the youthful Krewe of Apollo presented their 94th ball under the title "Apollo Visits Queen." Rock songs by the British band Queen provided the backdrop for a meeting of traditional royalty. Reigning as queen...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial
Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
fox8live.com
FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fan Expo New Orleans returned this weekend, bringing a star-studded lineup of actors, artists, cosplayers, gamers and other pop culture notables to the Morial Convention Center through Sunday (Jan. 8). Film director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Evil Dead...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
WDSU
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
WDSU
The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor greenlights original parade routes with additional security in place
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Friday that Mardi Gras parades could return to their original routes, but there is a catch. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said krewes could return to their routes so long as there is additional security staffing in place. The extra...
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
WDSU
Fundraiser held in honor of Leah Chase's 100th birthday
NEW ORLEANS — The Queen of Creole Cuisine would have turned 100 years old today. Leah Chase died in 2019 at the age of 96. The Chase family will be joined by Vince Hayward, owner of Camellia Beans, to host a fundraiser event to pay tribute to her life and legacy on her birthday.
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
NOLA.com
New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say
MIAMI — As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured at The Licking Miami Gardens, nor what...
NOLA.com
Authorities searching Lake Pontchartrain for missing boater
Authorities in St. Tammany Parish said they will resume at daylight search for a man who borrowed a boat that was found empty under the Causeway Bridge in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division began the search after being contacted by Causeway police at about...
thesource.com
New Orleans Songwriter Devious Still Stamping His City’s Sound
In a small city known for the sounds of jazz, second line music, bounce music, twerk, and hip hop dynasties No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, there exists several more talented and eclectic creatives within the culture. Coming out of Hollygrove along with Lil Wayne, Fiend, Utp Skip, DJ Precise, Mellow Fellow, and Mack Maine is New Orleans award winning songwriter/artist Devious.
