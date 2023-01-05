ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade

The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus

So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Apollo Visits Queen' for annual Carnival gala

Last evening in the New Orleans Theatre at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the youthful Krewe of Apollo presented their 94th ball under the title "Apollo Visits Queen." Rock songs by the British band Queen provided the backdrop for a meeting of traditional royalty. Reigning as queen...
TENNESSEE STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial

Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
CREOLE, LA
fox8live.com

FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fan Expo New Orleans returned this weekend, bringing a star-studded lineup of actors, artists, cosplayers, gamers and other pop culture notables to the Morial Convention Center through Sunday (Jan. 8). Film director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Evil Dead...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released

The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
WDSU

Fundraiser held in honor of Leah Chase's 100th birthday

NEW ORLEANS — The Queen of Creole Cuisine would have turned 100 years old today. Leah Chase died in 2019 at the age of 96. The Chase family will be joined by Vince Hayward, owner of Camellia Beans, to host a fundraiser event to pay tribute to her life and legacy on her birthday.
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

Authorities searching Lake Pontchartrain for missing boater

Authorities in St. Tammany Parish said they will resume at daylight search for a man who borrowed a boat that was found empty under the Causeway Bridge in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division began the search after being contacted by Causeway police at about...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
thesource.com

New Orleans Songwriter Devious Still Stamping His City’s Sound

In a small city known for the sounds of jazz, second line music, bounce music, twerk, and hip hop dynasties No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, there exists several more talented and eclectic creatives within the culture. Coming out of Hollygrove along with Lil Wayne, Fiend, Utp Skip, DJ Precise, Mellow Fellow, and Mack Maine is New Orleans award winning songwriter/artist Devious.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

