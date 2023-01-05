As we continue to embrace innovative technologies to interact in education, at our jobs and in play, ensuring we are in control of our data takes on increased significance. A data breach of a government agency can put top secret information into the hands of nefarious actors. A corporate data breach may result in loss of a company’s proprietary information and incur a huge financial cost. If our personal data is compromised, it can affect our current and future reputation, finances, health and much more.

