hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr
Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Eden Hazard ‘in transfer talks to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr’ and end Real Madrid nightmare with move to Saudi
EDEN HAZARD could be set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The Belgian forward, 32, has endured a torrid three and a half years at Real Madrid, playing just 73 times and scoring seven goals. Last month, the former Chelsea man retired from international football following Belgium's...
Ex-Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ‘agrees to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal manager after World Cup axe’
ROBERT MARTINEZ has reportedly agreed to become the new Portugal manager. The former Wigan and Everton boss, 49, left his post as Belgium head coach following their shock group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar. But now he is set to return to international football just weeks later as...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Chelsea signs 2 more players early in transfer window
Chelsea’s second transfer window under its American ownership is proving to be as busy as its first. Two more players were signed on Saturday — Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana and 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos — to follow on from the purchase on Thursday of France defender Benoît Badiashile.
Trippier reveals Atletico boss Simeone gave him just one word of advice to cope with Lionel Messi during time in LaLiga
ATLETICO MADRID manager Diego Simeone gave Kieran Trippier just one word of advice to help him deal with Lionel Messi. The defender joined the LaLiga side from Tottenham in 2019, which meant he would be coming up against the Argentine star. He spent three years in Spain before returning to...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
‘Most purchases have been average’ – Ten Hag tears into Man Utd’s recent signings in scathing attack on transfer policy
ERIK TEN HAG tore into Manchester United for wasting nearly £1billion on "average" signings as the new boss tries to take the club back to the top. The Dutchman took over in the summer and immediately got to work trying to shake up the culture of the sleeping giant.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe criticises ‘disrespect’ of Zinedine Zidane by France
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could return to management in 2023 but he will not be taking the France job. Zidane was tipped to replace Didier Deschamps at the start of 2023, after France lost out in the 2022 World Cup final. Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a first...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Report: Chelsea Still Want To Sign Arsen Zakharyan
Chelsea still want to sign Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow, but want to complete other deals first before making it a priority.
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
Premier League Rich List: All 20 Clubs Ranked By Combined Net Worth Of Owners
Newcastle United's owners are wealthier than the owners of every other EPL club combined.
CBS Sports
France coach Didier Deschamps handed 2026 contract extension after Qatar World Cup final run
Didier Deschamps will continue as France head coach for the next UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup cycle after the French Football Federation confirmed his contract extension until 2026 on Saturday. The 54-year-old guided Les Bleus to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar last month as defending champions which bucked the general trend of former winners failing to make deep runs.
