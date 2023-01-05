ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr

Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
The Associated Press

Chelsea signs 2 more players early in transfer window

Chelsea’s second transfer window under its American ownership is proving to be as busy as its first. Two more players were signed on Saturday — Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana and 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos — to follow on from the purchase on Thursday of France defender Benoît Badiashile.
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe criticises ‘disrespect’ of Zinedine Zidane by France

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could return to management in 2023 but he will not be taking the France job. Zidane was tipped to replace Didier Deschamps at the start of 2023, after France lost out in the 2022 World Cup final. Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a first...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
CBS Sports

France coach Didier Deschamps handed 2026 contract extension after Qatar World Cup final run

Didier Deschamps will continue as France head coach for the next UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup cycle after the French Football Federation confirmed his contract extension until 2026 on Saturday. The 54-year-old guided Les Bleus to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar last month as defending champions which bucked the general trend of former winners failing to make deep runs.

