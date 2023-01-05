Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty, Liberty North duel Wednesday night
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays and Eagles took to the mats to wrestle each other on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Liberty North's girls team defeated Liberty 37-36. The boys team of Liberty defeated the Eagles 54-18. The first two matches for the girls competition ended in victories for Liberty as Lilly Breeden (100) and Tabatha Short (105) won via forfeit. The following three matches also went Liberty’s way. Sandy Breeden defeated Carlie Hulme via pin in the 110-pound weight class. Jaden Breeden defeated Liberty North’s Sadie Kimmi via pin in the 115-pound division and in the 120-pound weight class, Alexis Ritchie beat Bethany Fine via pin.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas “out-toughed” by Baylor in first home loss of the season
Kansas women’s basketball fell to the Baylor Bears for the 18th consecutive time by a score of 75-62. This was the first ranked matchup that Allen Fieldhouse hosted on the women’s side since Jan. 13, 2013, with the same two teams facing off. “I feel like when two...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville Warrior Closet plans 6 dates for families
SMITHVILLE — Smithville families and students in need of winter wear can stop by the Warrior Closet during January, February and early March. Coming opening dates and times are 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
smeharbinger.net
Hoover’s Headed Out: Coach Justin Hoover resigned from his head coaching position on the football team
Instead of spending his afternoon yelling at lineman as they deadlift 250 lbs, ex-head football coach Justin Hoover went to pick up his two daughters from elementary school — family always came first. After spending eight years balancing a full-time job running Spin It — a quarterback training academy...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Hurt In Sunday Pickup Wreck
A Richmond woman was left with minor injuries after the pickup truck she was riding in crashed Sunday afternoon in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Rayville resident James F. Farris was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger southbound on Rya County Route C north of 130th Street at 2:40 P.M. Sunday when he traveled too fast into a curve and lost control of his truck.
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
mycouriertribune.com
4 Red Cross blood drives coming to area
CLAY COUNTY — The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month, according to the American Red Cross. To book a time to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call (800) RED CROSS. In Clay County, there are a handful of donation...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include eagles, books, country music
CLAY COUNTY — One of the first events of the new year is Eagle Days. This weekend, the 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex’s clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KCMO LGBTQ Commission urges Jackson County legislature to ban conversion therapy
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the Jackson County government on Monday, urging the legislature to be the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in the ICU after rescuing his kids from the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
KCTV 5
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
Comments / 0