ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

In Santa Cruz, the deluge came from the skies and the sea

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The surfers were loving it. A set of waves was breaking Sunday just offshore from the main beach in this college town known for its mountain biking, laid-back atmosphere and famous surf spots. This wasn't one of them, though. A parade of rainstorms had swelled the San Lorenzo River, pushing heaps of sand out of its mouth and building up a sandbar that was kicking up near-perfect waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Downed Power Lines Close Woodside Road At East Bayshore Road

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City have closed Woodside Road in both directions between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday due to downed power lines. No estimate was provided in the 4:35 a.m. news release when Woodside Road would reopen. This is a developing story and more...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
SFGate

Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines

SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
PESCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy