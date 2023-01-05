ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
SFGate

Downed Power Lines Close Woodside Road At East Bayshore Road

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City have closed Woodside Road in both directions between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday due to downed power lines. No estimate was provided in the 4:35 a.m. news release when Woodside Road would reopen. This is a developing story and more...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Traffic Diverted On State Route 29

Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines

SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
PESCADERO, CA
SFGate

Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place

VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

Roads Closed Due To Flooding

PETALUMA (BCN) Portions of Lakeville Highway, Stony Point Road and Rainsville Road in Petaluma were closed Monday morning due to flooding. Lakeview Highway was closed between Frates Road and Stage Gulch Road. Use Adobe Road as an alternative. Stony Point Road was closed between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road,...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Police Seize Nearly $10,000 Of Alleged Stolen Goods From Two People At Motel

Santa Rosa police say they found nearly $10,000 in stolen goods when doing a probation check Sunday on two people at a local motel. At 10:20 a.m., three officers contacted two subjects in a motel room in the 2000-block of Cleveland Avenue. Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega, a 31-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire

OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hail Likely To Begin About 1 A.M. Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Bay Area from about 1-4 a.m. Tuesday with lightning, hail, strong winds and more flooding, according to a forecast issued late Monday by the National Weather Service. After the storms early Tuesday -- which includes a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms and a...
SFGate

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Yolo County in central California... Southeastern Sutter County in central California... North central Sacramento County in central California... Northeastern Solano County in central California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Multiple School Districts Closed Due To Storm-Related Hazards

Several school campuses in Sonoma County are closed Monday due to concerns about flooding and other storm-related impacts. The Sonoma County Office of Education announced the closures shortly before 8 a.m. Monday and cited the risks posed by fallen trees, power outages, flooding and other potential hazards. The announcement includes...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy