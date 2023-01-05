Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Free student-run mental health conference at University of California, Davis on January 21-22D.J. EatonDavis, CA
SFGate
Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
SFGate
Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
SFGate
Downed Power Lines Close Woodside Road At East Bayshore Road
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City have closed Woodside Road in both directions between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday due to downed power lines. No estimate was provided in the 4:35 a.m. news release when Woodside Road would reopen. This is a developing story and more...
SFGate
Traffic Diverted On State Route 29
Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
SFGate
Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines
SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
SFGate
Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place
VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
SFGate
Roads Closed Due To Flooding
PETALUMA (BCN) Portions of Lakeville Highway, Stony Point Road and Rainsville Road in Petaluma were closed Monday morning due to flooding. Lakeview Highway was closed between Frates Road and Stage Gulch Road. Use Adobe Road as an alternative. Stony Point Road was closed between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road,...
SFGate
Police Seize Nearly $10,000 Of Alleged Stolen Goods From Two People At Motel
Santa Rosa police say they found nearly $10,000 in stolen goods when doing a probation check Sunday on two people at a local motel. At 10:20 a.m., three officers contacted two subjects in a motel room in the 2000-block of Cleveland Avenue. Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega, a 31-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021.
SFGate
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
SFGate
Police Arrest Bakersfield Man, Allegedly With Meth And Fentanyl For Sale
Santa Rosa police on Sunday evening arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the...
California storm rips roof off apartment building in South San Francisco
At the time, SFO was "registering 70 mph sustained gusts."
SFGate
Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hail Likely To Begin About 1 A.M. Tuesday
Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Bay Area from about 1-4 a.m. Tuesday with lightning, hail, strong winds and more flooding, according to a forecast issued late Monday by the National Weather Service. After the storms early Tuesday -- which includes a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms and a...
Lightning strikes, wind cause 75,000 Bay Area residents to lose power
This is nothing new for the region.
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Yolo County in central California... Southeastern Sutter County in central California... North central Sacramento County in central California... Northeastern Solano County in central California...
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
SFGate
Multiple School Districts Closed Due To Storm-Related Hazards
Several school campuses in Sonoma County are closed Monday due to concerns about flooding and other storm-related impacts. The Sonoma County Office of Education announced the closures shortly before 8 a.m. Monday and cited the risks posed by fallen trees, power outages, flooding and other potential hazards. The announcement includes...
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
Calif. storm updates: Nearly 37,000 evacuated from hardest-hit areas
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
