Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Land use review intakes for Jan. 9, 2023
Early assistance is pending for a proposal to improve Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Portland. The proposal calls for various upgrades, including expansion and enhancement of the conference center.
WWEEK
Three City of Portland Lobbyists Depart Shortly Before Oregon Legislative Session Begins
The city of Portland has a lot riding on the session of the Oregon Legislature that begins later this month. Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking lawmakers to send state troopers to Portland to arrest drunken drivers, change laws to more easily commit mentally ill people to a hospital, and pony up $26 million for the mayor’s six sanctioned homeless encampments.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff
Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
pdxmonthly.com
Friends of the Columbia Gorge Helps Protect a National Treasure
As Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge, puts it, there’s “nothing starker” than the swift transition from outlet malls to open lands as you cross the Sandy River from Troutdale. That’s where the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area begins on the Oregon side—then it’s all lush temperate rain forests, grasslands, waterfalls, and spring wildflowers for 85 miles.
WWEEK
Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
klcc.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
Channel 6000
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
kptv.com
New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
The Lake Oswego Review
Another Lake Oswego donut shop closes
Following the closure of FILLS Donuts in the Mercado Grove mixed-use center last year, another Lake Oswego doughnut shop is shuttering. NOLA Doughnuts announced that it has closed all of its locations, including the one at 365 N. State St. in Lake Oswego as well as shops in Beaverton and the Pearl District in Portland.
Good News Network
How the Army Corps of Engineers Made Us Love Their 2023 Calendar: They Added Giant Cats! (And it’s Free)
Engineering might be boring to over half the country, but this government agency got creative in imagining the purr-fect way to engage everyone. The new 2023 calendar highlighting the achievements of the US Army Corps of Engineers features giant cats superimposed in photos of their engineering successes. The Portland District...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
kptv.com
Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue feeling the impact of increased property crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has a reputation for being one of Portland’s trendiest streets, but now frustration on Northwest 23rd Avenue from business owners appears to be at a tipping point over an increase in property crime. Walter Bowers, the founder of Thai Bloom, said over the last...
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
kptv.com
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Home prices are going down and seller concessions on the rise, realtors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland real estate agents say the market is back into historical trends. The two-year home buying frenzy has slowed down as interest rates have hit nearly 7% - something that's stopped buyers from going all in on their future home. But real estate agents say things...
kptv.com
Camas driftwood artist makes masterpieces out of nature
CAMAD Ore. (KPTV) - Scott Kluka, an artist from Camas, can look at a piece of driftwood and see a whole world. From mermaids to big foot, angels to horses, he turns nature into art. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise shows us how he creates these larger-than-life pieces. You can...
