Portland, OR

Daily Journal of Commerce

Land use review intakes for Jan. 9, 2023

Early assistance is pending for a proposal to improve Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Portland. The proposal calls for various upgrades, including expansion and enhancement of the conference center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week!
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff

Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Friends of the Columbia Gorge Helps Protect a National Treasure

As Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge, puts it, there’s “nothing starker” than the swift transition from outlet malls to open lands as you cross the Sandy River from Troutdale. That’s where the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area begins on the Oregon side—then it’s all lush temperate rain forests, grasslands, waterfalls, and spring wildflowers for 85 miles.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers

Good Afternoon, Portland!
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
WEST LINN, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Another Lake Oswego donut shop closes

Following the closure of FILLS Donuts in the Mercado Grove mixed-use center last year, another Lake Oswego doughnut shop is shuttering. NOLA Doughnuts announced that it has closed all of its locations, including the one at 365 N. State St. in Lake Oswego as well as shops in Beaverton and the Pearl District in Portland.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Camas driftwood artist makes masterpieces out of nature

CAMAD Ore. (KPTV) - Scott Kluka, an artist from Camas, can look at a piece of driftwood and see a whole world. From mermaids to big foot, angels to horses, he turns nature into art. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise shows us how he creates these larger-than-life pieces. You can...
CAMAS, WA

