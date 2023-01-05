ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place

VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm

(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night

STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek

VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy