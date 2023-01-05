Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: Stanislaus Co issues State of Emergency, 2 die after trees fall on tents, Biden OKs emergency declaration
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are dealing with continued power outages on Monday, as heavy rain and strong winds caused issues on roadways but spared the region from widespread devastation. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Monday an Alert Day because of heavy rain and wind in...
SFGate
Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place
VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
abc10.com
What's open, What's closed: Northern California schools' responses to winter storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — An onslaught of rain and wind devastated many communities across Northern California over the past number of days, however even more is expected heading into Monday. Early Sunday morning, heavy winds and rain toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm
(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
Evacuation centers open for people and livestock in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — With the first of two strong storm systems making their way into the Sacramento region Saturday evening, evacuation centers have been opened for residents and their livestock. At around 3:30 p.m., the county said they “are anticipating that this next wave of storms will result in evacuation orders” and provided a list of […]
Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: 'Get out now'
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Unified closed Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary due to weather issues
The Elk Grove Unified School District posted on social that it will close Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary schools because of weather issues that could lead to flood and road closures. In the Elk Grove Unified School District, the wellness and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority....
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What’s in your emergency kit? Everything you need to stay prepared for a natural disaster
The start of the new year is a good time to consider revamping emergency kits you have lying around in the garage or to finally get around to building one. A record-breaking “atmospheric river” storm closed out 2022, leaving thousands without power, flooding roads and toppling trees in Sacramento County.
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
KCRA.com
Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
