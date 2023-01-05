ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a message for Tee Higgins over the part he played in Monday night’s frightening incident involving Damar Hamlin.

Higgins was turning upfield after making a catch in Monday’s game when he was tackled by Hamlin on a typical football player. Hamlin got up and then collapsed after that tackle, as he went into cardiac arrest and has spent the week fighting for his life.

Higgins has been criticized by some for his part in the play, but Allen made clear Thursday that the Bills in no way hold him responsible for what happened. The Buffalo quarterback, unprompted, said there was nothing Higgins could have done differently, and that he hopes Higgins “doesn’t hold that upon himself.”

The message is similar to one sent by Hamlin’s family, as they were critical of anyone blaming Higgins and spoke out against any backlash the Bengals wide receiver had been experiencing.

Thursday marked the first official comments from anyone associated with the Bills since Monday’s game was suspended. The remarks came after doctors shared awesome news about Hamlin’s status.

Margaret Sigler
1d ago

I so agree Leave HIGGINS alone , Keep your head up ,Ignore those Nagative REMARKS, If Damars family are tell you dont blame yourself. Then that all you need to hear. Prayers going for HIGGINS..

Larry Brown Sports

