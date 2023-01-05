LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are investigating after a shooting outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Sunday evening.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. after a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. The woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the warehouse when she was shot. Emergency responders provided treatment on scene and she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary information indicates a "male acquaintance of the victim" was involved in the incident. That person was on scene when police arrived and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. No one else is believed to have been involved and police believe there's no threat to public's safety at this time. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, which is still in the "very early stages," police said.

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO