fox9.com
One person killed in house fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early morning fire in Minneapolis claimed one life, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. MFD says it responded to a report of smoke showing from a home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North around 2:32 a.m Monday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home with heavy black smoke and fire coming from two sides of the house.
One person was rescued from a home in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis after its kitchen caught fire Saturday. Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before noon on a report of a kitchen fire. Crews were informed that a resident using a wheelchair was possibly trapped inside the home.
Woman seriously wounded after shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are investigating after a shooting outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Sunday evening.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. after a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. The woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the warehouse when she was shot. Emergency responders provided treatment on scene and she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary information indicates a "male acquaintance of the victim" was involved in the incident. That person was on scene when police arrived and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. No one else is believed to have been involved and police believe there's no threat to public's safety at this time. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, which is still in the "very early stages," police said.
MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made.
WDIO-TV
CBS News
Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.
KNOX News Radio
willmarradio.com
6 arrested after incident at funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Six people are in custody after a police chase that followed the funeral of Johntae Hudson. Police say they followed a number of suspects when they saw a gun at Friday morning's services for Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just before Christmas. One person was arrested when the vehicle pulled into a gas station before the vehicle took off. The chase ended in the Dinkytown area, and five others were arrested. Police say an 18-year-old who was arrested reportedly had a gun at the funeral. Police are still searching for a seventh person in connection with the incident.
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Many Minneapolis streets still unplowed after massive snow event
MINNEAPOLIS – A lot of the snow that fell last week is still causing headaches on some of the city streets in Minneapolis.Greta Wiessner lives in South Uptown along Girard Avenue, which is just one of many small side streets still packed with snow, untouched by plows."We're still waiting for a plow to come," said Wiessner. "I gave up, maybe, around Thursday, and realized that we were just going to have to forge the streets."Over the past five days, drivers packed the snow down, and then colder temperatures froze it, making it really difficult to navigate."It's like a video game,...
