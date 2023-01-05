ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Waiting for McCarthy’s GOP

By THE NEW YORK SUN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Zqpm_0k4zr6Cr00

The New York Sun favors elevating Kevin McCarthy to Speaker of the House but neither he nor anyone else in the majority has said what we would like to hear. We agree with our Larry Kudlow in the view that Mr. McCarthy would be a good speaker. We’re less confident that the Republican majority in the House is going to address the most important issue before the new Congress — monetary reform.

Our concern is not with the issues on which the GOP congresspersons are wrestling — rules for the caucus and the like. We want to know, say, what rules the Congress is going to insist on for the Federal Reserve as it exercises the monetary powers that under the Constitution are granted to Congress. We realize the House rebels are in an untenable position. Yet what is the answer of the majority to the issues they raise?

These are questions like, say, the debt ceiling, the failures of the Federal Reserve, and inflationary overspending. Why hasn’t the leading candidate for speaker addressed those strategic questions? The Biden economy — inflation, overspending, over regulation, debt forgiveness —andamp;nbsp;is by far the biggest issue for Americans. This cataract of error is the fruit of the Age of Fiat Money. Yet no one in the Republican Party articulates a strategic vision.

The House rebels fear that the GOP under Mr. McCarthy will follow the advice of the longtime speaker, Sam Rayburn — “to get along, go along” — and take an accommodating posture to President Biden and the Democrats. “The country can’t afford to continue what we’ve always done to get what we’ve always gotten,” says one of the Republican rebels , Representative Robert Good of Virginia.

The New York Times derides these rebels as “hard-right conservatives” on a “deeply ideological drive” and describes their aim as being “to drastically limit the size, scope and reach of the federal government,” while also changing “the way Congress works to make it easier to do so.” Sounds about right. The Times complains that the rebels also “have pressed for a balanced federal budget — one that would not permit any deficit spending.”

The Sun is opposed to laws requiring a balanced budget. We are also, though, in the camp that sees federal overspending, such as is exemplified by President Biden and the outgoing Congress, as the principal source of the inflation now engulfing the country. And we see the Federal Reserve as the primary enabler of the use of borrowing that makes it possible for Congress to overspend as it has been doing.

We’d like to see the Republican majority address this strategically.andamp;nbsp; The GOP won the House because voters wanted something different than what Speaker Pelosi and her left-wing camarilla had to offer. The rebels are asking if Mr. McCarthy intends merely to offer a diluted version of the Democrats’ roadmap — going along with continued budget deficits, a swelling national debt, and a failure to reform or even audit the Federal Reserve.

Mr. McCarthy’s failure to placate the House rebels — whose political idealism could admittedly make it more difficult to pass legislation — suggests to us a missed opportunity. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed in the lame duck session suggests how easily fiscal and economic recklessness can masquerade as bipartisanship, earning praise from Democrats and the liberal press while paving the way for more harmful inflation.

Mr. McCarthy, to his credit, lobbied GOP Senators to oppose that measure — to no avail. So if he is serious about taking up the cause of economic freedom, small government, and fiscal rigor, and advocating for the causes cherished by the House rebels, it would behoove him to win them over not with picayune procedural changes, but with an agenda in line with their drive to scale back the scope of the government.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1000
Followers
2K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy