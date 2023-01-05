ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skims Is Having a Rare, Unannounced Sale Just in Time for Valentines Day

By Erica Radol
 4 days ago
Skims/Scouted/The Daily Beast

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The internet is obsessed with Skims loungewear for a reason–it’s comfortable, chic, and changes the home lounge-wear game. You can be as comfy as in your old sweats while looking infinitely more stylish. And right now, there’s a sale happening, making these pieces affordable as well. I’m shopping for my favorite Soft Lounge dresses –the one that people on the internet can’t stop raving over.

The Soft Lounge dresses are body-hugging but not constricting and perfect for curling up on the couch or sleeping in. If you’re not into the infamous lounge dress, scroll through below to check out some of the brand’s other best-selling sale items.

Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip DressDown from $78
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bJ3E_0k4zr3Yg00
Skims

The Soft Lounge Dresses are available in a few colors like pink and black, with different necklines and sleeve lengths. Take your pick of long sleeves or none, high neck or low. The Soft Lounge pieces included in this sale are a shimmer fabric, bringing a little old-world glamor to even the most casual movie night.

Buy Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress at Skims, $62

Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress Regularly $88
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8S3G_0k4zr3Yg00
Skims

This iconic drapey long sleeve maxi dress hugs your curves in the most flattering way.

Buy Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress at Skims, $78

Cozy Knit RobeRegularly $128
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTbmB_0k4zr3Yg00
Skims

Also included in the sale are a variety of cozy unisex robes , tanks, intimates, and more.

Buy Cozy Knit Robe at Skims, $98

Logo Mesh Triangle Bralette Regularly $38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm5Ky_0k4zr3Yg00
Skims

Soft and sexy undergarments lend support without being too much.

Buy Logo Mesh Triangle Bralette at Skims, $24

