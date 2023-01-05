ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna’s Plans For Her Son During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Hit-making singer Rihanna will be taking the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show . Her performance comes less than a year after the birth of her first child, and amidst rumors that she might be releasing her long-awaited ninth studio album after the show. Her son will be in attendance at his mother’s halftime show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JnFe_0k4zqd5g00
Rihanna | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna is preparing to take the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna’s decision to headline the Super Bowl halftime show came after the “Pon de Replay” singer revealed that she’d been approached to do the show before and turned it down . Rihanna explained her position in a 2019 interview with Vogue , as the offer came at a time when the NFL came under fire for its treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick .

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what?” she said of the prospect of doing the Super Bowl. “Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

In September 2022, Rihanna shocked fans everywhere when she posted a photo on Instagram of her hand holding a football, confirming that she would be taking on performing duties at Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna’s son will be watching her Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna’s baby son probably won’t be a part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, but he’ll get to watch his mother performing live at the once-in-a-lifetime event. A source told HollywoodLife how the unnamed baby will fit into the night’s proceedings.

“She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the source explained.

“She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world,” they added. “[A$AP] Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it.”

She first shared images of her son in late 2022, and his name is still unknown

Rihanna gave birth to her child in May 2022, and it wasn’t until December 2022 that the world got to see her and A$AP Rocky ‘s new son. She shared an adorable video of the baby on TikTok — her only video on her account.

Before the baby even arrived, Rihanna was ready to enter motherhood and start a new chapter of her life. More than anything, she was ready for her child to help her become a better person.

“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become,” she said in a 2022 interview with Vogue . “Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”

Comments / 0

 

POPSUGAR

Meet Drake's One and Only Son, Adonis Graham

When he's not churning out his next musical project, Drake is busy on dad duty. That much is evident in the father of one and his son Adonis Graham's courtside photos. Most recently, the father-son duo were spotted at a Toronto Raptors (Drake's favorite basketball team) vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in December. The pair seem to frequent their fair share of NBA games together, and it's always an adorable sight.
