Todd Field Teases ‘Surprising’ ‘TÁR’ Cinematic Universe with ‘The Fundraiser’ Short Film

By Samantha Bergeson and Vincent Perella
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQ7zn_0k4zqXkC00

Will Lydia Tár conduct again?

“TÁR” writer-director Todd Field stayed mum on the plot of upcoming short film “The Fundraiser,” which is set in the same universe as the award-winning drama starring Cate Blanchett . As for what to expect from “The Fundraiser,” Field told IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony that it’s “the first three letters of that title.”

The fun won’t stop for Blanchett, as Field hinted that she will be reprising the role of the disgraced conductor, which is already earning Blanchett Oscar buzz.

“Is the entire cast in ‘The Fundraiser’? No, not the entire cast,” Field said of returning “TÁR” actors. “You’ll see a few faces and you’ll see some things that I think are surprising.”

“The Fundraiser” is set to debut at the 2023 Berlinale as part of a talk with Blanchett, Nina Hoss, and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

“Showing ‘TÁR’ in Berlin for a special screening was a natural choice. In a cinematic way, the acclaimed work of Todd Field and his actors has captured the special flair of this city,” Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian said back in December 2022. “We are very happy that Todd Field along with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir have accepted our proposal to share some of the secrets of their work in a public talk at Berlinale Talents. We are also delighted to be premiering a new short that expands the TÁR universe, ‘The Fundraiser,’ that will screen alongside their talk.”

No plot has been announced yet, and it’s unclear if Blanchett or other actors from the film will appear.

“TÁR” topped IndieWire’s critics poll for the Best Film of 2022 and was awarded the same title by the New York Film Critics Circle, along with Blanchett being honored as Best Actress. Martin Scorsese praised “TÁR” for being one of the few films of 2022 that is on the path to saving cinema .

The upcoming “TÁR” short film is slated to be one of the many “special” films selected for the 73rd Berlinale that “elevate cinema as an art form, that reconnect the audience with very beloved characters or people and that explore the dark side of the night,” the official press release stated. To date, only six films have been invited to the 2023 Berlinale Special.

Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool” starring Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth will also screen, in addition to thriller “#Manhole” and Robert Schwentke’s collaboration with John Malkovich for “Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes.”

The full Berlinale program will be announced in January 2023.

