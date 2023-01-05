ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Rock 104.1

10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Move over, Vermont! South Jersey taps into maple syrup industry

GALLOWAY — Nothing makes a stack of pancakes or waffles taste so delicious than the maple syrup poured on it. A team of faculty members at Stockton University in Galloway Township has been awarded a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey through research and community outreach.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Rock 104.1

Westfield, NJ School Teacher Overdoses on Fentanyl in Front of Students

Students at a New Jersey middle school were subject to an unexpected and scary lesson after witnessing a teacher who had overdosed, requiring life-saving efforts. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, N.J., collapsed last Thursday morning inside a classroom where he was discovered unconscious by students, People.com reports.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Burlington County, NJ Woman Part of Homeless Veteran GoFundMe Scam Gets 3 Years in State Prison

Katelyn McClure of Burlington County was sentenced to three years in state prison for her involvement in a fake fundraising scam. In late 2017, Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico faked a story about connecting with a homeless vet named Johnny Bobbitt at a gas station in Philadelphia. Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure the last $20 he had to fill her vehicle's empty gas tank and help her get home, People.com reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week

NEWARK — After a long, anticipated wait, the newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will open this month. The first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12, spokesman Thomas Pietrykoski said. The new Terminal A was...
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

