Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Cute or Creepy? Check Out This Kid’s Indoor Playground in NJ
Ok, this could totally just be me, but I was always sketched out by things like this when I was a kid. I didn’t really like the dark or anything like that, so I’m almost positive this indoor playground center in Paramus would’ve totally freaked me out.
Move over, Vermont! South Jersey taps into maple syrup industry
GALLOWAY — Nothing makes a stack of pancakes or waffles taste so delicious than the maple syrup poured on it. A team of faculty members at Stockton University in Galloway Township has been awarded a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey through research and community outreach.
NJ marine mammal center is caring for its first patient of the season
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has received its first patient of the season - a female harbor seal discovered hurt and stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28. According to MMSC officials, the sea identified only as #22-155 was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her...
Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
New Jersey’s Oldest Fast Food Joint is One of the Most Iconic in America
Well, two topics I love to write about are "food" and "history". So when I saw this article about the oldest fast-food restaurants in America, I knew I wanted to do this one. Combing hamburgers and history lol this is a fun one for you to check out and enjoy.
Westfield, NJ School Teacher Overdoses on Fentanyl in Front of Students
Students at a New Jersey middle school were subject to an unexpected and scary lesson after witnessing a teacher who had overdosed, requiring life-saving efforts. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, N.J., collapsed last Thursday morning inside a classroom where he was discovered unconscious by students, People.com reports.
Burlington County, NJ Woman Part of Homeless Veteran GoFundMe Scam Gets 3 Years in State Prison
Katelyn McClure of Burlington County was sentenced to three years in state prison for her involvement in a fake fundraising scam. In late 2017, Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico faked a story about connecting with a homeless vet named Johnny Bobbitt at a gas station in Philadelphia. Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure the last $20 he had to fill her vehicle's empty gas tank and help her get home, People.com reported.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week
NEWARK — After a long, anticipated wait, the newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will open this month. The first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12, spokesman Thomas Pietrykoski said. The new Terminal A was...
Teen Given CPR After Collapsing During Basketball Game in Hillsborough, NJ
A 15-year-old boy collapsed during a basketball game in Hillsborough Twp., Somerset County over the weekend and required CPR. As scary as it was for the world to watch Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and collapse on the field in the middle of a game, his is not an isolated incident.
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Fatally Shot in Camden; Another Wounded
Authorities in Camden County are investigating a double shooting Saturday night that wounded one man and left another dead. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the scene unfolded just after 8:30 in the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden. Officers with the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter...
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0