Tulare County, CA

thesungazette.com

University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees

VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term

VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dangerous storm crashes down onto Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom called for all hands on deck in advance of this storm Wednesday declaring a state of emergency to mobilize emergency resources. The storm isn’t bringing just rain and wind. With it comes a warning. Stay home, don’t drive unless you absolutely have to. This storm is going to be a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
VISALIA, CA

