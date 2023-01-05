Read full article on original website
University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees
VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban
CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term
VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
4 men wanted for robbing Northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying four men who are wanted for burglary after robbing a home in Northwest Bakersfield.
Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
Dangerous storm crashes down onto Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom called for all hands on deck in advance of this storm Wednesday declaring a state of emergency to mobilize emergency resources. The storm isn’t bringing just rain and wind. With it comes a warning. Stay home, don’t drive unless you absolutely have to. This storm is going to be a […]
CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
Missing 11-year-old Tulare County girl found safe
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 11-year-old Masada Saleem has safely been found.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting
Dinuba police say two minors are injured and one is dead following a shooting at Dickey Parks.
PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
