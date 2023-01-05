INMAN, Kan. – On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities. In addition to the local communities, Disc Golfers drove to Inman from Wichita, Salina, Manhattan, Great Bend, and Winfield to name a few. Hoxie was the farthest distance a competitor traveled from.

