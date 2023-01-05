Read full article on original website
Gladys “Glady” Illene Huber
Gladys “Glady” Illene Huber, 81, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, surrounded by family at The Cedars, McPherson. She was the Deputy City Clerk for the City of McPherson, retiring in 2005. Glady was born on August 24, 1941, in McPherson, KS, the...
Charleen Kay Thomas
Charleen Kay Thomas, 83, went to her eternal home on January 2, 2023. She was born July 13, 1939, in Lebanon, KS to Clyde and Daisy (Marihughes) Herndon. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957. Upon graduation, she moved to Topeka, KS where she started her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Inman Food Drive Disc Golf Tournament Draws 85 Participants
INMAN, Kan. – On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities. In addition to the local communities, Disc Golfers drove to Inman from Wichita, Salina, Manhattan, Great Bend, and Winfield to name a few. Hoxie was the farthest distance a competitor traveled from.
Hammeke Has Big Night as Trinity Boys Nudge past Berean Academy
ELBING, Kan. – Behind 25 points from Blake Hammeke, and a big five-point spurt from Andrew Neal, the Trinity Catholic boys basketball team earned a quality win Friday, beating Berean Academy 47-40. Each team had come into the game on a three-game losing streak and identical 2-5 records. Still, Trinity led throughout but rarely was comfortable.
TECH, Inc. Announces Four New Board Members in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – TECH, Inc. announces the appointment of four new members of its Operations Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2023. Joining the Operations Board of Directors are Angie Bergmeier, Tasha Erickson, Sheila Meggers, and Scott Miles. “The addition...
Hutchinson Neighborhoods Announce Annual Meetings; New Neighborhood Announces Special Meeting to Select Name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announces upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on each...
