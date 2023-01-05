ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

LHHS Theatre Begins Production For New Year

Lake Highlands High School’s esteemed theatre program finished their second and final showing of Queens on Friday night. The show follows King Henry VIII as he’s tormented in purgatory by his six former wives. The one-act script was written by playwright Kristen Doherty. The role of King Henry...
DALLAS, TX
Shell Shack opens today at Creekside Shopping Center

Shell Shack is officially opening in Lake Highlands at Creekside Shopping Center Monday night at 6 p.m. The Dallas-based seafood chain will celebrate the grand opening by donating 10% of proceeds to Lake Highlands High School Wildcat Club and athletic programs at Forest Meadow Junior High and Lake Highlands Junior High.
DALLAS, TX
Zalat Pizza offering appetizers, desserts for the first time

Zalat Pizza added appetizers and desserts to its menu after over seven years in business. The restaurant opened its first location on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to 27 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Zalat was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who...
DALLAS, TX
Cigarz Bona Pizza closes after 20 years

Cigarz Bona Pizza, a locally owned pizza restaurant in East Dallas, has closed. The restaurant wrote a farewell note on its Facebook page in November: “Good bye! We will miss you all!” Cigarz has been sold and is not operating anymore, the page also says. Omar Dibe and...
DALLAS, TX
South Oak Cliff celebrates football championship with weekend parade

After a weather delay and a holiday break, the South Oak Cliff football team finally got to celebrate their state championship win on Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Golden Bears marched through our neighborhood to a crowd of family, fans and neighborhood members, showing off the medals and merch from their 5A victory.
DALLAS, TX

